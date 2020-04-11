Condo residents complain of problems relating to supply of essentials

gurugram

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 23:11 IST

Confusion prevailed among residents of the containment areas within the city over the supply of vegetables, fruits, milk and other daily essentials on Saturday, after the Gurugram Police and district administration started barricading these colonies to prevent the movement of people outside their homes. Nine areas in the district were declared as containment zones on Friday to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

With the movement of people restricted in these areas, residents complained that they were not able to visit the markets to buy fruits, vegetables, milk and other essential commodities. What made things more complicated was that the movement of vendors and online suppliers was also restricted. Locals said suppliers were being allowed only up to the main gates in sealed areas. This meant that senior citizens, women and those living alone found it difficult to fetch these essential supplies from the gates.

In Palam Vihar’s Park View Apartment,which has been sealed, the movement of residents was completely restricted by the administration and the residents’ welfare association (RWA). “We are allowing moving out only in case of emergencies and no movement is allowed in common areas. Tower six has been completely sealed with no one being allowed to get inside or move outside the tower,” said SC Kumar, president of the RWA.

As a result of the sealing, the residents of tower six have been totally dependent on the maintenance staff and guards, who are supplying them essential commodities. “This is a difficult situation but we have to manage it,” said Kumar.

In Palam Vihar, residents resorted to panic buying to ensure that they had enough food during the lockdown. “Some people bought ration for the next three months after the sealing was announced. Around 300 families bought supplies from me and situation was same in most shops,” said Samar Bahadur Singh, a resident of Block-C and the owner of a store.

A similar situation prevailed in Sector-9, where availability of medicines and access to medical facilities emerged as the main concerns for the residents.

“Effectively, the administration restricted people’s movement from Friday evening onwards. We were worried about the supply of milk, fruits, vegetables etc for Saturday. Nonetheless, the milk and vegetable vendors did come on Saturday. However, things are going to get difficult from Monday . We do not how and who will provide us essential goods,” said Prashant Chauhan, a resident.

An elderly couple, who was not keeping good health and needed access to medical facilities and medicines, told HT that a medical shop should have remained opened with facility of doctors.

Sarla Devi, who has a breathing problem, said, “We pray all goes well for all of us. We hope that the administration and our RWA take care of our needs. We cannot visit market inside the sector but we need medicines frequently.”

Naresh Kataria, RWA president, said, “Today, vendors were allowed as it was first day of containment zone order. From Sunday onwards, our volunteers will be supplying fruit, vegetables etc to every doorstep. In the market within sector, one shop each for fruits, vegetables, medicines etc will remain open. We are working with the administration and the police to tide over this crisis.”

Situation was the same in the upscale Nirvana Country on the eastern side of the highway, as residents were apprehensive about the lockdown effect. “There are 15,000 residents in this society living in villas, floors and apartments. As such, it would be difficult to provide home supply in an area spread over 300 acres. We have had discussions with the authorities to ensure that supplies are available at the gate and residents can come in their vehicles to collect the same,” said Ashok Bhaskar, a resident. The society had faced some issues in the morning as the supply of milk, food and other essentials got disrupted due to barricading by the police.

In Suncity residential colony on Golf Course Road the availability of food, milk and other essentials was low, said residents, who said ban on entry of online providers had further caused problems. “Very few things are available in the market inside the complex and milk vendors, vegetable carts and other suppliers are not allowed entry as all gates are closed,” said Rajesh Malik, president of the RWA. There is a need for the authorities to reassess the situation as the only two Covid-19 positive cases found here have been treated. No new cases have been reported.”

In Palm Garden society in Sector 83, the residents faced similar issues as main gate of the complex was closed and entry was banned by the police for both residents and outsiders. The shops inside the complex have also been closed and supplies like milk, vegetables, and other things are being managed through maintenance staff and security guards. “No one is allowed to venture outside the apartments and we are now getting supplies through the maintenance staff, who collects the essentials at the gate and hands them over to the residents,” said Pankaj Gupta, a resident.

There are around 500 families living in the complex located in Sector 83.