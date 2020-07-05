Covid death toll in Gurugram touches 100

gurugram

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 23:34 IST

The district’s death toll due to Covid-19 touched the 100-mark on Sunday after one more patient succumbed to the viral infection. Gurugram’s case-fatality rate now stands at 1.7 percent, according to an analysis of health department data. As many as 120 new cases were added to the district’s tally of reported infections, taking the total count of Covid-19 cases to 5,949.

Of the total 100 deaths, 93 occurred in the last 30 days alone. Of the total fatalities, men account for 78 deaths, while the rest are women. According to the data shared by the health department, 63 patients who died of Covid-19 had pre-existing comorbidities.

According to the data, with 26 deaths (of which seven were women) most number of fatalities occurred in the age group of 61-70 years, followed by 18 deaths (including two women) in the 71-80 years age group. Between ages 51 and 60 years, 17 patients (including four women) succumbed to Covid-19. Another 15 people in the 41-50 years age group also died of Covid-19, six of them women. In the 31-40 years age group, 12 people died (including two women), while 11 people (one woman) in 81-90 years age group died as well. Just one death has been recorded in the 21-30 years age group.

On the brighter side, the district also witnesses 332 recoveries on Sunday—the highest in a single day so far. The district so far has recorded a total of 4,828 recoveries taking the recovery rate to 81%.

The number of active cases in Gurugram now stands at 1,021 (down from Saturday’s 1,234). Of the active cases, 814 are mild or asymptomatic cases under home isolation, while another 35 mild cases are at government Covid care centres. Another 138 cases are ‘moderate’ cases, who are displaying either symptoms of pneumonia or require oxygen support at secondary health care facilities, while 34 patients are currently receiving tertiary care at dedicated Covid-19 hospitals.

“If recoveries continue at this same rate, there is no real danger of the health care system being overwhelmed in the district. Of course, that will also depend on how many people we continue to be tested,” said Dr Jai Prakash, district surveillance officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (Gurugram).

On Sunday, the district collected nearly 2,381 samples, of which 463 were taken by private labs. the test-positivity rate on Sunday remained low, at about 6 percent, while cumulatively about 14 percent of all samples tested from Gurugram have tested positive for Covid-19. “Our aim is to keep positivity rate at around 8 percent, even as cases continue to rise,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram.