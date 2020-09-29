DTCP forms state-level teams to monitor illegal constructions, unauthorised colonies

gurugram

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:57 IST

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has formed multiple state-level teams to monitor illegal construction, development of unauthorised colonies across Haryana.

The department has formed four monitoring teams—for Gurugram, Faridabad, Panchkula, Rohtak and Hisar (to be monitored by the same team) circles. The team that would oversee such activities in Gurugram would be headed by the director of the department, read the order issued by DTCP on Friday.

Makrand Pandurang, director, town and country planning department, who issued the order said these teams will visit the actual sites in their respective jurisdiction to assess the quantum of action taken against illegal colonies, hold regular meetings with the task force and maintain a record as per standard operating measures.

“These teams will also hold meetings with concerned district administration officials such as deputy commissioner (DC) superintendents of police (SP) . They will also get warning boards installed at illegal colonies and take other necessary actions as required,” he said.

The objective of this move, officials said, is to prevent development of illegal colonies across Haryana and particularly in Gurugram, where, according to DTCP’s estimates, more than 100 colonies came up in the past two years illegally. The officials, however, said that large scale demolition drives have been carried out illegal colonies in the last six months and this was an ongoing process.

As per the order, the DTPC director will head the Gurugram circle team, while chief town planner, Haryana will head the Faridabad circle, and the Rohtak-Hisar and Panchkula circles will be headed by senior DTCP officials.

In a related development the district town planner has also constituted a team to look into the violations in houses that are carried out by owners after obtaining the Occupation Certificate (OC).

RS Bhath, district town planner, said that five teams headed by respective junior engineers have been formed and they would conduct inspection of sites for which occupation certificates have been issued. “These inspections would be conducted preferably within 45 days after an OC is issued, as it has been found that a number of house owners have violated construction norms after getting the certificate,” he said.

Bhath also said that large demolition drives have been carried out in the city against illegal colonies and more will be carried out.