Duo rob woman of gold, cash on pretext of lift

gurugram Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 23:12 IST
Leena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar
         

Two men posing as cab drivers duped a 51-year-old woman of cash and jewellery on the pretext of offering her a lift from Rajiv Chowk to Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh on Wednesday morning.

The victim, Popri Kaur, a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan, was asked by the driver and his associate to remove her gold jewellery and put it in a paper bag along with her cash, due to increased robberies in the area. She was driven around in the cab for about 20 minutes and dropped off at Subash Chowk, when she realised that the duo had switched the bag with another that had artificial gold ornaments.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the victim had returned from her daughter’s house in Delhi and was waiting at Rajiv Chowk for public transport. Two men in a cab approached her and offered her lift. “Kaur told them she was heading towards Ferozepur Jhirka, to which they said they were also going towards the same area. She boarded the cab and sat on the rear seat. After travelling for three kilometres, they asked her to keep her jewellery and cash in a packet, and to keep it in her bag. They told her that the police teams were inspecting the area as robberies had increased,” he said.

After realising that she had been duped, she borrowed a mobile phone from a passerby and called the police control room, following which a van escorted her to Sadar police station.

The complainant also said that the street was busy at the time of the incident. On her complaint, the Sadar police filed an FIR under sections 379 (theft) , 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (fraud) of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday evening.

Sangwan said that a team of police and crime branch has been formed to trace the robbers, and that patrolling has been intensified in the area.

The police suspect the role of a Delhi-based gang, which has been active in the area for the last month. The gang members pose as cab drivers and target women waiting for transport between Rajiv Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk during the morning rush hour.

