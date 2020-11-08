e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / GCER murder: Cops visit crime spot where woman was shot

GCER murder: Cops visit crime spot where woman was shot

gurugram Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 23:08 IST
Leena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar
         

Two police teams consisting of 15 police personnel on Sunday visited the crime spot where 26-year-old Pooja Sharma was shot in the head by three masked men during a suspected robbery attempt near Golf Course Extension Road on October 26. The victim died the next day while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, said the police.

Despite six days having passed, the police are yet to make any headway in the case though they have questioned more than 200 suspects and history-sheeters. They have also scanned nearly 200 CCTV cameras of different locations, conducted technical surveillance and worked on dumped mobile data.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the special investigation team visited the crime spot on Sunday and questioned a few people and staff members of three liquor shops. “There are liquor shops close by and there are possibilities that the suspects might have stopped there to buy liquor. We have recovered a vital clue and are verifying the registration number of the suspect’s bike from three of the liquor shops,” he said.

The liquor shops are operational until midnight, so the teams have questioned more than 20 staff members from the shops to know if they happened to have seen any of the suspects or whether their faces were captured in the shop while buying liquor.

Sangwan said the motive of the murder is likely to be a failed robbery but they are looking at all possible angles, including old enmity. “The victim, Pooja Sharma, and her fiance, Sagar Manchanda, had left the Sector 31 market at around 8pm and they were shot at 11pm. As such, there is a slim chance of anybody following them. The location of the suspects as per CCTV camera is on the Golf Course Extension Road stretch and they were seen taking rounds,” he said.

Manchanda told the police that the suspects tried to open the car door multiple times and when they failed, they shot at both of them. Manchanda escaped unhurt while Sharma was hit in her head. They got scared as they were suddenly intercepted in their way and did not get a chance to flee from the spot. Sharma, who was driving the car, tried to speed away but got shot.

Sharma worked with an IT company in Sector 48 in medical claims and insurance department, while Manchanda is a software engineer from IIT-Roorkee. They were about to get married this year but due to lockdown their wedding was postponed, said the police. Sharma suffered one bullet injury in the head, which resulted in her death, said the police.

top news
Sonia Gandhi congratulates Biden, admires Harris’ unwavering courage
Sonia Gandhi congratulates Biden, admires Harris’ unwavering courage
Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Bihar polls: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says P Chidambaram
Bihar polls: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says P Chidambaram
Stoinis, Dhawan steer Delhi Capitals into first IPL final
Stoinis, Dhawan steer Delhi Capitals into first IPL final
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
Congress still part of Gupkar Alliance, will fight DDC elections ‘together’: Farooq Abdullah
Congress still part of Gupkar Alliance, will fight DDC elections ‘together’: Farooq Abdullah
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Covid update: Biden picks Indian-American Murthy; Nepal thanks India
Covid update: Biden picks Indian-American Murthy; Nepal thanks India
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In