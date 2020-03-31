Ggm admin forms support group for those quarantined at home

gurugram

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 23:02 IST

To assist those who are quarantined at home, the district administration has formed a support group of volunteers, who will be in touch with all the 4,500 overseas travellers and their immediate contacts. Following government guidelines, these people have been asked to stay at home for 14 days. Acting on the telephone calls received on the helpline number 1950, the administration officials, on Tuesday, said that the support group will help those people who are facing inconvenience or having difficulties in availing basic services due to the ongoing 21-day lockdown.

“It has come into our notice that many persons who are quarantined at home are staying alone. Several of their immediate contacts are also under quarantine. As such, it is difficult for them to get ration, vegetables or avail themselves of other basic services as they are not allowed to step out. In situations such as these, our volunteers will offer help,” said Shubhi Kesarwani, who is handling volunteer-related work in the administration.

Till now, more than 500 volunteers have registered with the district administration so far. “On our helpline numbers, we have received calls on how residents’ welfare associations (RWA) are not being helpful to those under quarantine. People have contacted the administration for help,” Kesarwani said.

She added that every volunteer will have to reach out to at least 50 people every day to understand if they need any assistance. People quarantined at home can also call on 1950 to contact the support group. “Those who have volunteered are young men and women. Each volunteer will call 50 persons quarantined at home, talk to them about their requirements and ask them for their health updates . In case they come across anyone who has symptoms, such as cough, cold and fever, the details of the call will be shared with the health department’s mobile team.” The mobile team will visit the home of the quarantined person, talk to the RWA and, if necessary, take the suspected person for sample collection in an ambulance.

As per the government dashboard, at least 36 volunteers have made 3,518 calls so far. In 98 of such calls, people asked for help.