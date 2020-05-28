Glass walls in police stations to shield cops from Covid-19

gurugram

Updated: May 28, 2020 22:45 IST

Gurugram Police, the frontline force in tackling Covid-19 in the district, has come up with a number of safety measures to keep its personnel safe.

Senior officers of the police said that as primary precaution, a glass wall has been installed in the room for public dealing. This glass wall — which has so far been set up in five police stations — acts as a shield against the transmission of the virus between the complainant and the officer .

Police commissioner Muhammad Akil said that the glass wall initiative so far has been started at the police stations in Udyog Vihar, Sector 18, Sector 5, Sector 29, and DLF Phase 3. At least 15 officers from the force had tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. All the officers who tested positive were attached to these five stations. “The complainants are allowed on the premises but they have to communicate with officers through the windows of the police station. No one is allowed to enter the police station without a face mask and they have to use sanitisers at the gate before entering. No complainant is allowed to enter inside unless it is to report a serious crime,” he said.

Akil said that personnel deployed at the 11 borders have been asked not to touch any vehicles or talk to any person without wearing a face mask . “They have been asked to wear Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE) kits as a precautionary measure while dealing with the public. They have also been asked to maintain social distancing,” he said.

Police said one official from the concerned police station is deployed at the entrance of the station, who handles all complaints. The officer is given the necessary personal protective equipment and has been directed not to send anyone in, unless it is to report a matter of grave concern. Even inside, the policemen are separated from the complainant via glass wall.

Akil said only one complainant is allowed to enter at a time and they are allowing entry only to those visitors who have to report serious crimes. For all other issues, matters are mostly sorted out outside the station.

The police stations are regularly being sanitised to ensure safety of all staff and people visiting the station.

The health department officials have also collected swabs of more than 350 police personnel and their family members who were in close contacts of the 15 policemen who tested positive on Tuesday.

As per the district health department, test results for 200 samples are awaited.

Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer, Gurugram said police personnel who tested positive from Sirhaul and from Dundahera were in close contact with positive cases from Delhi. “The officers have been directed to use the equipment like masks, gloves, and sanitisers. Also, they have been asked to be cautious while handling documents brought by complainants,” he said.

All the police stations have been directed to use disposal glasses and plates and mineral water bottles .

Akil said they have changed the deployment at the borders and they have replaced those who were posted for more than a month. The duty roster was changed on Thursday. The new deployment is scheduled after medical checkups, he said, adding that all the personnel have been provided immunity boosters.