GMDA extends deadline for processing of CLU formalities

gurugram

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 23:50 IST

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to treat the lockdown period as a ‘zero period’ for the processing of all change of land use (CLU)-related formalities. As such, developers of projects, who were unable to submit letters of intent (LOI), building plans for approval, or applications seeking occupancy certificates (OC) for their projects will now have time till July 31 to complete the necessary formalities.

As per a statement shared on GMDA’s website, the ‘zero period’ will apply only to those project proponents who were to submit their respective documents after March 15. “The matter has been examined vis-à-vis the hardships faced by the project proponent in the period of lockdown, the period of lockdown shall be treated as ‘zero-period’ for the cases wherein the project proponent failed to submit application /documents for above said purposes after 15.03.2020. Therefore, all such project proponent may submit their applications up to 31.07.2020 (sic),” the statement reads.

The Haryana town and country planning department, on July 6, had also decided to consider the period from March 1 to September 30 as zero period during which there will be a moratorium on compliance rules and interest payments for all realty projects. At that time, a government spokesperson had said that this moratorium would apply to CLU rules, renewal of licences, the extension of CLU, fees payment and other charges as per the Haryana Apartment Ownership Act, 1983.

The move comes as a relief to realtors, who had been seeking more time to complete official and financial formalities in days following the lockdown. Parveen Jain, chairman, National Real Estate Development Corporation (Naredco), Haryana, said that the government has taken a positive step by announcing these measures. “These moratoriums will give some space to the real estate companies to survive through these tough times,” he said.