Government’s decision to increase floor area ratio evokes mixed response

gurugram

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 05:23 IST

Plot owners and small developers in the city have welcomed the decision of Haryana government to increase floor area ratio (FAR) in private residential colonies as it will help in additional construction. But some residents have expressed fear that the move could put heavy pressure on already creaking infrastructure.

The government’s decision is also being seen as a populist measure in view of the ensuing state elections.

The state government on Saturday decided to increase the FAR from 1.98 to 2.64, thus allowing almost 75% to 80% construction on a plot, earlier limited to 66%. The increase in the FAR would have to be purchased by the plot owners to facilitate additional construction, officials of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) said. Two years ago, the department had increased the FAR from 1.45 to 1.98 on the demand of plot owners and developers.

Ramesh Singla, president, Gurugram Home Developers and Plot Holders Association, said that this decision was a win-win situation for both plot owners and developers. “There was a lot of unauthorized construction and additions happening even after issue of occupation certificate, and this was illegal. Now, such things need not be done as additional FAR can be purchased. This move will greatly boost the revenue of the state government,” he added.

The association has estimated that revenue of around ₹530 crore would be generated from already constructed houses in the city alone.

As per the new FAR limit of 2.64, Singla said that on a 200 square yard plot, they can build four stories of 66 yard each and will have to leave 68 sq yd in the front and back.

Sudhir Chauhan, senior town planner, Gurugram, said this move will definitely help home owners as they can build bigger houses. “The revenue generated would be used to boost infrastructure. Also, there is no increase in the number of dwelling units allowed,” he said.

Critics, however, said that this was a populist move and will largely help developers. “A committee was formed to look into increase in FAR, but its recommendations were not considered. This decision has been made into haste as no thought has been given about infrastructure and there is no timeline,” said a president of RWA, who did not wish to be identified.

Sunil Yadav, president, Palam Vihar Residents Welfare Association, said that home owners were duped. “Two years earlier, the government increased FAR and I have solid information that around ₹180 crore was generated as revenue. I want to know how much money was generated from Palam Vihar and how much was spent on building infra in the colony,” he said, adding that this decision is going to ruin the private colonies.

