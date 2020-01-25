Govt working on providing collateral-free education loans: Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar

gurugram

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:56 IST

Collateral-free education loan, special centres for competitive exams and a request to private schools to help raise the standard of education in government schools were some of the highlights from Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar’s speech on Saturday. He was speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the new building of Lines Public School near Dhankot.

To aid and encourage higher education in the state, the CM said that his government is working to provide collateral free education loans facility for students.

“My government is working to help students serious about pursuing higher education, get education loans easily,” he said.

Laying out the feats of his government in the area of higher education, he added that two government-operated centres are functioning from Jhajjar and Panchkula to prepare students from government schools for competitive examinations. Around 200 students enrolled at these centres attempted IT Pre Mains, out of which 72 proceeded to the next round, he said.

Inviting private institutes to join hands with the government in providing quality education to students, he said that both government and private institutes in the state are aiming to raise the standard of education.

“The management of private schools should adopt government schools in their vicinity and help them improve the standard of education,” he said. He added that in this regard, he has instructed his government to draw up MoUs with management of private of schools. He put forth the example of a few institutes in Karnal who have adopted 50 government schools in the area.

The CM took a jibe at the previous Congress government’s ‘No Detention Policy’ under which no students failed till standard nine by calling it the reason behind decline in the state’s standard of education. He hailed Saksham scheme, which hold regular examinations across the state in schools, as being a force behind bring about a change in the state’s education standard.

“In 2014, the results of the 10th board examinations had reached 30 percent. Due to continuous efforts, last year the result of class 10 has crossed 50 percent and the result of class 12 has been more than 60 percent. Thus, the test resul increased by 10 to 12 percent,” he said.

Chronicling a 3D formula for motivations, he said, students should work hard with dedication, determination and determination to study.