Gurugram city has 100 containment zones

gurugram

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 00:06 IST

Gurugram city had a total 100 containment zones in the city as on Monday, as per the latest order issued by Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner. Health officials said that 20 new containment zones have been added to the list, while 10 areas had been de-notified. On Monday, 85 new Covid-18 cases were reported, taking the total tally of infected persons in the district to 4,512. Out of these, 1,820 are active cases. The death count in the district stands at 66.

Besides 100 in the city ,there were seven other containment zones in the district located in Pataudi, Sohna and in Farrukh Nagar.

Some of the new areas added to the city’s list are Jal Vayu Vihar, sector 56, 37, 49, DLF Phase 3, Uniworld Garden sector 47, Parsavnath Towers Sohna Road among others. Ashok Sangwan, divisional commissioner, said, “We are increasing the enforcement of norms in containment zones, as we have seen strict compliance often goes a long way in containing the disease. We are increasing the awareness campaign in the affected areas also.”

A lane in a gated society or a tower in condominium is defined as a containment zone if five Covid-19 cases are reported within one kilometre perimetre of the area where the case is reported.

By Monday, only 10 areas were de-notified. An area is de-notfied after a tentative period of 28 days post the discharge of the last Covid-19 patient. Dr MP Singh, nodal officer for containment zones said, “The list prepared by the health department is different from the one issued by the administration. It would be difficult to comment on which areas have been de-notified.”

The district administration has also launched awareness vehicles – autorickshaws – that will roam in Covid-affected parts of the city creating awareness about preventing the spread of the virus. Twenty such autos will ply, out of which 10 will be covering thein containment zones of Gurugram, while five each will be deputed in Sohna and Pataudi.

Last week, Vijay Vardhan, Haryana home secretary, also visited the city and directed the district administration to focus on strict vigilance in containment zones.