Gurugram gears up for vaccination dry run

gurugram

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 23:05 IST

The six session sites identified for a dry run of the Covid-19 vaccination on January 7 will be set up as model sites, along with a facility to track adverse reactions, besides three basic rooms — for waiting, vaccination and observation — according to the district health department officials.

“Once the vaccine is rolled out, there can be chances some sites will lack ample space to set up an additional Adverse Reaction Following Immunisation (AEFI) room in urban and rural areas. In the drive itself, we are trying to put a system in place that will be a completely sufficient model that would be helpful in setting up other sites in the coming time,” said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer.

The drill is a part of the preparedness to identify the challenges and logistics arrangements before the actual Covid-19 vaccination that is likely to start next week.

The department has chosen primary schools for the dry run so that the routine work at the urban primary health centres is not disrupted. These are government primary schools in Wazirabad, Daulatabad, Basai Enclave and Chauma. A community centre and a primary health centre in Sector 56 (Tigra) have also been identified as session sites. In each of these sites, a waiting room, a vaccination room and an observation room will be set up.

“Only for better management is an AEFI room is being set up, where people who might develop minor symptoms like swelling, rashes or low blood pressure due to vaccination can be treated. For this, an examination table, bed, required medicines and instruments will be kept in the room,” Singh said.

On January 7, from 11am to 1pm, the dry run will be held simultaneously at the six centres. “It will be a physical verification exercise to check space, logistics, internet connectivity, electricity and safety at the session sites,” he said.

In a meeting with the state administration on Tuesday, senior district officials said that each site will work like an exact vaccination site, where coordination between vaccination officers and focus upon infection prevention and control at site will be seen.

He said that vaccinators and auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs), who will deployed in vaccination rooms and observation rooms as vaccination officers 3 and 4, are trained in all aspects. According to him, Gurugram police have agreed to provide six personnel to serve as for vaccination officer 1. The administration is providing six data entry operators, who will be vaccination officer 2, from Saral centres to feed the data on the Co-WIN. Singh said that the drill is crucial to test working of Co-WIN platform, a real time digital platform having all details of Covid-19.