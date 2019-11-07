Gurugram: IMD forecasts cleaner air till Nov 10 as wind gathers speed

gurugram

Nov 07, 2019

After days of gasping for clean air, the city recorded a ‘moderate’ air quality of index(AQI) of 168 on Wednesday.

According to data by Central Pollution Control Board, the air quality is not in the ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ category for the first time since Diwali. Forecast by the India Meteorological Department(IMD) predicts that the wind speed will pick up further on Thursday creating conditions for better air quality at least till the weekend.

“ We are observing an improvement in the air quality after weeks,” Rajesh Garhia, senior scientist, Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), said referring to the real-time data collected from the Continuous Air Quality Monitoring Station at Vikas Sadan, Rajiv Chowk. “The average PM 2.5 concentration has also reduced to 167 µg/m3, which is a good sign,” said Garhia. The PM2.5 concentration varied from 242 to 86 µg/m3 throughout the day. “We are noticing an increase in the wind speed during the daytime which is not allowing the PM2.5 particles and other gases to settle. It has dispersed the thick haze. Still, there are various gases in the upper atmosphere,” he added.

The air quality index had immediately dropped to ‘very poor’ after Diwali and later deteriorated to emergency levels, with a thick layer of pollutants engulfing the city. The Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Committee (Epca) had declared a public health emergency in the national capital region(NCR) on November 2. Various private hospitals had also reported a 25% increase in the number of patients with sickness related to air pollution during this period.

According to the forecast by the IMD, the improvement in the air quality,because of increase in wind speed, will continue till November 10. On Wednesday, the maximum wind speed recorded was 10 km/h which is likely to increase to 20 km/h on Thursday. The forecast also predicts light rainfall on Thursday which is likely to bring further down the level of PM10 and PM2.5.

Sachin Pawar, an independent air quality expert, attributed increase in day temperature and better humidity for ‘moderate’ air quality, “Bright sunny days, leading to increase in day temperature is not allowing the pollutants to settle. We are also seeing a cumulative effect of rainfall in the past and an increase in wind velocity,” Pawar said.

Experts say a series of initiatives taken in the last few days to curb dust and carbon emission dust are also showing their impact. “PM10 and PM2.5 levels have reduced. The situation will improve but as the temperature dips we’ll experience a situation similar to last week.But the situation won’t be as bad as before,” Pawar said.

3 Sarpanchs suspended

Deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Meena placed three sarpanchs of Hisar under suspension for failing to check stubble burning in their respective villages.

According to a government release, DC Meena suspended the sarpanchs of Bithmada, Chamarkhera and Ghirai villages as they allegedly failed to monitor and restrain farmers from burning the paddy straw.

The release also claimed that so far 14 FIRs have been registered against farmers for stubble burning in the district.

Meanwhile, Fatehabad DC Dhirendra Khadgata claimed the district saw 50% less stubble burning this year. Khadgata claimed that in 2018, 1,312 fire cases were reported around this time of the year, while this time, it has been reduced to 625.