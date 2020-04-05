Gurugram Labour dept seeks industry feedback on how to resume operations post lockdown

gurugram

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 23:01 IST

With the country halfway into the 21-day lockdown, the state government is working towards creating a strategy to restore operations of various sectors across Haryana after April 14. In this regard, high priority has been accorded to the industrial sector to ensure supply of essentials is not hit across states.

The district labour department has sought the opinion of industry owners to suggest if industries should be allowed to restore operations in phases or fully after April 14. The industry owners have been asked to submit their replies by Monday.

The industries have been closed since March 21, a day before the voluntary Janata Curfew was observed. For industries, mainly for small and medium scale industries, the complete shutdown of operations has been damaging in many ways.

The officials of district labour department spoke to various industrial associations on telephone on Saturday.

“The government wants feedback from every stakeholder on whether lockdown should continue after April 14 or not. The government wants to know directly from the industry owners about what they feel would be effective ways to restore operations. We have asked the industry owners to submit their replies on Monday. We have asked them to share their views on what are the difficulties they are currently facing and the problems they anticipate after the lockdown is lifted or if it is continued. We will send industry owners suggestions to the Union government,” said Ramesh Ahuja, deputy labour commissioner, Gurugram.

Industry owners HT spoke with had a mixed response. While some of them wanted lockdown to continue to till the pandemic is under control, some said prolonged lockdown would be damaging for small and medium industries, and another section backed restoring operations of industries involved in manufacturing of essential goods and raw materials.

Industry owners also pointed out that many workers left in the migrant exodus in the initial days of the lockdown and those still around might not return to work in fear of the coronavirus disease, which is highly infectious.

“Many industry owners live in Delhi, Noida, Faridabad and nearby cities and we do not know if the lockdown will be lifted at once or state-wise. Delhi or Noida, for instance, are under lockdown, how will the owners reach their factories? Similarly, factories are interdependent on goods supply within the states and nation and many clients are foreign based and most of nations are under lockdown. So we are not in a position to say anything,” said Ashok Kohli, president of Chamber of Industry Udyog Vihar.

For small- and medium-scale industries continuation of the lockdown could end of operations altogether.

“We are small-scale industry owners with fewer than 100 workers, who are dependent on us. We cannot distribute salaries as our clients are affected. We are very much indecisive and confused. We want the government to help us with a relief package as we will be overburdened with GST, income tax, electricity bill surcharge, bank loan interest and many other expenses. We will submit our reply on Monday,” said Deepak Maini, chairman Industrial Welfare Association of Sector-37.

Some like Pawan Yadav, the president of IMT Industrial Association Manesar, said, “Lockdown should continue, as our priority is the nation. Cases of coronavirus are increasing and the government should not take a risk.”