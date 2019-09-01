Gurugram man booked for stalking and threatening woman

gurugram

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 04:30 IST

The police on Saturday booked a 28-year-old executive for allegedly stalking, harassing and threatening a woman. The woman alleged that the man has been harassing her and forcing her to marry him, the police said on Saturday.

According to the woman, the accused had met her a year ago, when she lived with the suspect’s friend in a paying guest accommodation. According to the police, the suspect is allegedly in a relationship with the woman’s friend. But the police said for the past six months, he has been stalking her and has proposed marriage to her. On Thursday, the suspect confronted the woman and allegedly threatened her for life if she disclosed his secret to her friend, said the police.

“The woman complained to her friend, who sent a message to him, warning him of dire consequences if didn’t stop stalking her friend,” said Shamsher Singh, ACP (crime). The police also said that the suspect had threatened to upload morphed pictures of the woman on social media if she continued to ignore him.

Singh said, “On Friday, the man visited the woman in her office. When she refused to meet him, he allegedly sent her threatening messages and abused her. It was after this incident that a complaint was lodged.”

