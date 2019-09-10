Gurugram: Neighbour held for molesting minor and using casteist slurs

gurugram

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 19:41 IST

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a 33-year-old man when she was returning home, around 7pm, from her father’s shop on Monday, the police said. According to the police, the accused, who is a daily wage earner at a construction site, who lives in the same neighbourhood as the victim in Kherki Daula, Sector 78, also abused the girl using a casteist slur.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh said that the accused, who was allegedly inebriated, touched the teenager inappropriately and propositioned to her. “When the girl turned him down, he became abusive and used a casteist slur against her,” he said.

The victim reached home crying and shared her ordeal with her mother. The police said the girl’s mother told them that this is not the first such incident and that the accused had tried to molest the girl in the past also, but he was let off after he apologised in public.

The girl’s elder brother called the police control room and informed them about the incident. A team from Kherki Daula police station reached the spot and took the accused in custody.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 12 of Protection of Crimes against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and appropriate sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act) at the Kherki Daula police station.

The minor was counselled by the child welfare committee on Tuesday morning. She reportedly told the panel that the suspect often passed lewd comments at her and tried to intercept her way. He had been harassing her for at least eight months.

The accused was produced in district and sessions court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.

