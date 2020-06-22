Gurugram reports 120 new cases; Faridabad cases at 137

gurugram

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:07 IST

The district reported 120 new cases on Sunday - the lowest since June 18 - taking Gururgram’s total tally of Covid-19 positive cases to 4,427. This is up from 4,307 cases the previous day. Sunday’s reported case load was almost equal in number to the 116 people who recovered from the disease and were discharged on the same day.

Meanwhile, the district’s total number of active cases stands at 1,839, while 2,408 people have recovered from Covid-19 so far. Of the total number of active cases, two-thirds or 1,239 people are under home isolation, while 102 people are hospitalised at dedicated Covid hospitals. Another 434 people are being monitored at dedicated Covid healthcare centres,while 64 have been admitted to district covid care centres.

The district reported five new deaths on Sunday, taking Gurugram’s mortality toll to 64. Of these patients, 36 died with comorbidities while 28 passed away without any co-morbid conditions. The city has witnessed a total of 61 deaths in June itself with a mortality rate of 1.4% as of June 21.

The neighbouring district of Faridabad, meanwhile, has now exceeded Gurugram’s daily growth rate in reporting new cases. On Sunday, for the second consecutive day, Faridabad reported more new cases than Gurugram, at 137. Faridabad now features among the 20 most-affected district’s in India, from the point of view of reported case load and has the quickest doubling-rate of about 8 days, closely followed by Gurugram at 13 days.

Meanwhile, Haryana reported 402 new positive cases on Sunday, taking the state’s tally to 10,635 cases. Of these, 5,557 patients have recovered, with 429 new recoveries taking place on Sunday. The state’s death toll stands at 160, of which 11 patients have succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday.