Gurugram reports 6 more Covid-19 deaths, toll rises to 90

Gurugram reports 6 more Covid-19 deaths, toll rises to 90

Gurugram has so far reported 5,260 coronavirus cases, of which 3,882 have recuparated. As many 828 persons are in home quarantine and the remaining patients in hospitals.

gurugram Updated: Jun 29, 2020 19:29 IST
Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Jasra Afreen
Gurugram
Health workers in PPE coveralls arrive to collect samples for coronavirus testing, during lockdown, at Arjun Nagar, Gurugram.
Health workers in PPE coveralls arrive to collect samples for coronavirus testing, during lockdown, at Arjun Nagar, Gurugram.(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Six more coronavirus patients succumbed in Gurugram on Monday, taking the total death toll to 90 in the Haryana district.

Besides, health officials also detected 102 more coronavirus cases on Monday. A total of 135 patients were discharged on Monday.

Only 2 deaths were reportd on Saturday and Sunday. According to a district official, 86 of the total deaths in Gurugram were reported in the last 29 days.

