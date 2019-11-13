Gurugram Sector 47: Four booked for assaulting man, his son and abusing his wife

gurugram

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 00:04 IST

Four unidentified men were booked on Monday for allegedly assaulting a man and his son, and abusing his wife at a restaurant in Sector 47 the previous night. Police said that they have retrieved the CCTV footage of the incident and are trying to identify the men.

According to the police, the complainant, is a resident of Sector 49 and runs his own business. The incident took place on Sunday night when the complainant and his family went out for dinner with his brother’s family.

In the police complaint, the complainant alleged that when they reached the restaurant, one suspect was sitting at a table nearby. Subsequently, one of them passed an inappropriate comment on his wife, he alleged in the complaint.

The complainant said he initially ignored the comment, but later the man then came up to their table. The complainant said that the suspect refused to leave when asked to do so.

It was then that the families got up to leave the restaurant. At the time, one of the suspects hit him on his head with a beer bottle, the complainant alleged, adding that he and his son were assaulted, and his brother and wife were misbehaved with.

The suspects then allegedly fled the spot in their car. The complainant and his son sustained minor injuries during the incident and their condition is reported to be stable, police said.

Basant Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 10 police station said, “We have retrieved the CCTV footage of the incident and are trying to identify the accused men. They are yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 294 (indulging in obscene act in any public place causing annoyance to others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar police station on Monday, police said.