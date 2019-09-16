Gurugramwale: Home town boy

gurugram

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:58 IST

Owner of a hefty muscular physique, he is manning a pub’s entry in a Gurugram mall. The guy has to be a bouncer. But no. Dinesh Paras sets the matter straight. A bartender, he is simply substituting for a colleague out for lunch.

Mr Paras has been working in the pub for more than five years and “I have seen the world enough.” So much so that his ambition now is to finally return to his home town Agra.

Usually people who leave their small cities to build a new life in a place like the Millennium City never consider settling back into their old pincodes, especially not when they are just 28, like Mr Paras.

“But I have been here for long,” insists the soft-spoken bartender. He doesn’t deny that megacities are full of action, career possibilities, and even glamour, especially when you are working in a glitzy mall. “Yes, it’s all very exciting at first but you soon realize that you are seeing the same exciting things again and again, and you slowly get fed up of things.”

For it is always the “same kind of atmosphere, same kind of crowd, same kind of industries.”

Mr Paras might be looking forward to a “quiet life in Agra” but he confesses of having a dream. “I want to start my own business, and it will be in my own city.”

He hopes to quit Gurugram in the “next two years or so.” And then Agra shall gain what it had previously lost.

