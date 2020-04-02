e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Haryana CM orders food packets for all truckers ferrying essential goods

Haryana CM orders food packets for all truckers ferrying essential goods

gurugram Updated: Apr 02, 2020 22:54 IST
Leena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar
Hindustantimes
         

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has asked all districts in the state to arrange food for hundreds of truck drivers ferrying essential commodities on the expressway and state highways, as all eateries and dhabas are closed due to the lockdown.

There are nearly 800 trucks supplying raw material across the state who have been granted permission to enter the borders. The drivers of these trucks — ferrying essential food items — have complained of finding no eating places on the highways and expressway, due to which they had to work on an empty stomach. Some had even threatned to stop ferrying goods.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said Khattar has now issued instructions that food packets and water should be made available at all the toll plazas for truck drivers crossing the district borders. “Food packets are available at all the toll plazas. There is no shortage of food and water for them. The staff of the toll plaza and volunteers have been assigned the task to ensure no one leaves without collecting their food packets,” he said.

Khattar said the government was taking care of every person involved in supply of essential goods. “We have directed all the district police chiefs to ensure that there is no disruption in the supply chain for commodities across the state. There is no shortage of essential commodities across the state. We are focusing mainly on rice, wheat, pulses, vegetables and fruits, salt, along with petroleum products, among other things, which are all essential commodities and raw material required for the manufacturing,” Khattar told HT.

Gurugram commissioner of police, Muhammad Akil, said that directions have been given to all police personnel deployed on the borders to ensure the trucks and vehicles carrying raw material and food supply are allowed to pass after conducting thorough checks. “We have directed to check if any person is taking advantage of the situation and trying to cross the borders in trucks carrying essential goods. Strict action will be taken against drivers who are found misusing the facility. No vehicle is made to wait at the border if their documentation is complete,” he said.

top news
Coronavirus deaths climb to 53 in India, positive cases cross 2,000
Coronavirus deaths climb to 53 in India, positive cases cross 2,000
In rare move, Centre turns to young IAS officers to up Covid-19 battle
In rare move, Centre turns to young IAS officers to up Covid-19 battle
Live: AIIMS coronavirus+ve doc’s 9-month pregnant wife infected, isolated
Live: AIIMS coronavirus+ve doc’s 9-month pregnant wife infected, isolated
‘2 who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi died of Covid-19 today’: Kejriwal
‘2 who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi died of Covid-19 today’: Kejriwal
Aarogya Setu: Key things to know about this Covid-19 tracker
Aarogya Setu: Key things to know about this Covid-19 tracker
‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS 6 launched, price details inside
Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS 6 launched, price details inside
Should the Centre extend lockdown, and other top news with Vikram Chandra
Should the Centre extend lockdown, and other top news with Vikram Chandra
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news