Haryana CM orders food packets for all truckers ferrying essential goods

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 22:54 IST

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has asked all districts in the state to arrange food for hundreds of truck drivers ferrying essential commodities on the expressway and state highways, as all eateries and dhabas are closed due to the lockdown.

There are nearly 800 trucks supplying raw material across the state who have been granted permission to enter the borders. The drivers of these trucks — ferrying essential food items — have complained of finding no eating places on the highways and expressway, due to which they had to work on an empty stomach. Some had even threatned to stop ferrying goods.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner of Gurugram, said Khattar has now issued instructions that food packets and water should be made available at all the toll plazas for truck drivers crossing the district borders. “Food packets are available at all the toll plazas. There is no shortage of food and water for them. The staff of the toll plaza and volunteers have been assigned the task to ensure no one leaves without collecting their food packets,” he said.

Khattar said the government was taking care of every person involved in supply of essential goods. “We have directed all the district police chiefs to ensure that there is no disruption in the supply chain for commodities across the state. There is no shortage of essential commodities across the state. We are focusing mainly on rice, wheat, pulses, vegetables and fruits, salt, along with petroleum products, among other things, which are all essential commodities and raw material required for the manufacturing,” Khattar told HT.

Gurugram commissioner of police, Muhammad Akil, said that directions have been given to all police personnel deployed on the borders to ensure the trucks and vehicles carrying raw material and food supply are allowed to pass after conducting thorough checks. “We have directed to check if any person is taking advantage of the situation and trying to cross the borders in trucks carrying essential goods. Strict action will be taken against drivers who are found misusing the facility. No vehicle is made to wait at the border if their documentation is complete,” he said.