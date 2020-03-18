Health officials call for strategy to tackle outbreak in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 22:04 IST

To prevent community transmission of Covid-19 in Gurugram, a separate strategy will be formed for the city and a subcommittee will be set up by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for coordination of services and supplies between private and government hospitals, state health officials said on Wednesday. All three confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Haryana have been reported from Gurugram.

“For containment and management of Covid-19, a separate plan will be prepared. Duties will be allocated to employees of different government departments. They will work in shifts during morning and night hours to address the queries of citizens and establish coordination between private and government health machinery deployed to address Covid-19 situation in the city,” said Rajeev Arora, state’s chief secretary, health department.

Arora was in the city on Wednesday to hold a meeting with the government departments concerned, on the preparation for Covid-19. “The district administration and other government departments will be on alert 24X7 to tackle situations related to Covid-19 in the city,” he said.

For better coordination, a subcommittee will also be set up. Addressing the media, he said, “To leverage the Covid-19 preparation in the city, a subcommittee will also be formed by the MCG to integrate government and private medical facilities,” he said.

During the meeting, it was decided to impose restrictions on gatherings, reducing it from 200 people to 50 people, as three positive cases have been reported from the city.

Also, directives were to create awareness among citizens on sample collection and testing were issued. An order was issued by Amit Khatri, the deputy commissioner, later in the evening, stating 17 hospitals in the city are authorised to take samples and are not collected from homes.

“Our focus is on addressing different sections of the society, especially those living in clusters. It includes Udyog Vihar, IMT Manesar and others where labour workforce closely resides in large numbers,” said Arora, mentioning that extensive Covid-19 awareness camps will be run in these areas.

According to him, residents’ welfare associations need to be sensitised as cases have been reported from residential areas and condominiums.