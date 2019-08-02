History sheeter held in Gurugram for extorting money from shopkeepers

gurugram

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 10:22 IST

The crime branch of the Gurugram police, on Thursday, arrested a 34-year-old history sheeter for allegedlly extorting money from vendors in Khandsa Mandi after a brief shoot-out around 11:30am near a park in Sector 10, the police said.

The accused, identified as Jay Prakash, a resident of Khandsa, is allegedly involved in dozens of cases of snatching, theft and extortion. The police said he is a part of a local gang that is active in Khandsa and Sector 37, and is notorious for threatening vendors and shopkeepers.

A case was registered against the accused under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act at Sector 10 police station.

The police said they have recorded statements of victims, including the shopkeepers whom Prakash had threatened in the past.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh said the accused suffered two gunshot wounds on his left and right shoulders and was rushed to the Sector 10 Civil hospital, from where he was later shifted to PGIMS-Rohtak. He is reportedly out of danger.

“After receiving a tip-off that a local goon was demanding money from vendors, a police team was sent to the spot. The accused was on a scooter when he spotted the police approaching him and he fled towards a park. Two police personnel chased him following which he abandoned his scooter and shot three rounds at the police team,” Singh said.

“The police also fired four shots in retaliation, two bullets hit Prakash. No policeman was injured,” Singh said.

“Preliminary interrogation has revealed that Prakash had stolen the scooter from outside Sector 10 Civil Hospital. He also had a countrymade pistol with him. He would threaten people by brandishing the weapon,” Singh said.

The police seized one countrymade pistol, three live cartridges and the stolen scooter car from the accused.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 10:22 IST