HSVP to reclaim land along Rapid Metro line

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 23:06 IST

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has initiated the process of identifying its land along the Rapid Metro line, particularly adjacent to the metro stations, for developing markets, parking areas and other utilities.

HSVP administrator Jitender Yadav said that the agency had land on both sides of the Rapid Metro line but a lot of it had been encroached upon for shops, service centre and other commercial purposes. “We have appointed an official to look into the details of land ownership, identify the pockets acquired by HSVP, find out the latest status so that these can be monetised. Soon the status of land will be quantified,” said Yadav.

The identification process is expected to be completed within a month, said officials.

As per the initial estimates of the authority, HSVP has land on both sides of the metro stations at sectors 55/56, 54 and 42/ 43; and also DLF Phase 1 metro station and other metro stations in Cyber City, said officials.

Yadav said that along with monetising the spaces, the authority would also see if there any civic requirement is needed to be fulfilled in these areas.” Not only this but we are in the process of identifying all HSVP land in the city to make it encroachment free as we want to monetise our assets,” he said.

The HSVP for the last two years has been facing acute financial stress due to payment of enhancements for land acquisition and the authority owes around ₹12,000 crore to the banks, as per an RTI. Recently, the HSVP suffered a setback in raising money after Punjab and Haryana High Court stopped it from holding e-auctions for sale of plots till the claims of allottees for alternative plots is settled.