Infra repair too slow, hand over colonies now, MCG tells DLF

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 04:58 IST

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Tuesday sent a notice to DLF to hand over the maintenance of phases 1-2-3 to the civic body immediately.

In February 2016, the state government had directed the MCG to take over the three colonies. Before the handover, the DLF had opted to fix the existing civic deficiencies in the three colonies instead of paying the MCG to do so.

MCG joint commissioner Hariom Attri said that the repair work by the developer was progressing at a snail’s pace, which is why the MCG sent the notice to DLF, asking them to hand over the three colonies immediately and pay the MCG to fix the remaining deficiencies.

“The MCG has repeatedly approached DLF officials since February regarding the transfer of the colonies and payment of a monetary sum needed for fixing the remaining deficiencies. We even offered to attach their movable and immovable assets, similar to what we did for Unitech for South City 1-2, instead of them paying us upfront. However, they took a one-month extension for completing the work, but have not yet accomplished it,” Attri said.

“We kept on receiving complaints from residents of DLF phases 1-2-3 on the poor civic infrastructure in the colony, and subsequently sent a notice to DLF to transfer the three colonies in their current state so that the MCG can start delivering optimum civic services immediately. A reply from them is awaited,” Attri said.

An MCG report in July this year had stated that only 20% of the repair work has been done in DLF Phase 1, 10% in DLF Phase 2, and 2% in DLF Phase 3.

As per the MCG’s deficiency assessment report in 2017, Rs 14.12 crore is required to fix deficiencies in DLF Phase 1, Rs 9.43 crore for DLF Phase 2 and Rs 11.89 crore for DLF Phase 3.

“DLF is yet to receive any notice from the MCG to hand over the three colonies on an ‘immediate as it is’ basis. Work on fixing the remaining deficiencies is ongoing,” a DLF spokesperson said.

According to MCG officials, almost 90% of the cumulative sum of Rs 35.44 crore is needed to fix just the roads in all the colonies.

Some of the common civic shortages found in the three colonies as per MCG’s 2017 deficiency assessment report included only major roads been repaired or carpeted over the last seven or eight years, heavy silt deposition clogging stormwater drains resulting in them operating at 50% of their discharge capacity, and none of the arterial sewerage lines being directly connected to Huda’s master drains.

Sekhar Basu, maintenance director of DLF, had said in July that development had been hindered by a large number of residents in the three colonies not paying their maintenance charges. “Residents say that since the colony is anyway being transferred to the MCG they see no point in paying the maintenance charges, as a result of which, the completion of some deficiency-related work has been delayed,” Basu had said then.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in February 2016 had directed the MCG to take over the three colonies along with Sushant Lok 1 and Palam Vihar.

The developer of Sushant Lok 1 and Palam Vihar had opted to pay the MCG the monetary sum required to fix civic deficiencies in the colonies. They were taken over by the MCG in February this year.

