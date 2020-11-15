e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 15, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Light rain set to alleviate chokehold of toxic air

Light rain set to alleviate chokehold of toxic air

gurugram Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 23:02 IST
Sadia Akhtar
Sadia Akhtar
         

Several parts of the city received light rain on Sunday afternoon, a day after Diwali, due to a fresh western disturbance, said weather officials. Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely to bring some relief to residents from a spike in air pollution post-Diwali.

Air quality in the city deteriorated to the ‘severe’ category on Sunday, with a reading of 425 on the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) bulletin, a day after Diwali. This is significantly up from Saturday’s AQI reading of 358, which indicated ‘very poor’ air.

Earlier during the day, high-speed winds of 12-14kmph prevailed, due to which accumulation of pollutants was curtailed to some extent. As per the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research’s (Safar) official forecast, Sunday’s rainfall may help in the improvement of air quality.

“An isolated scattered rainfall under the influence of fresh Western Disturbance by November 15 is also expected. The AQI is likely to start improving from the afternoon and make AQI in the lower end of ‘very poor’ on November 16,” stated Safar’s official forecast on Sunday.

Gurugram’s minimum temperature settled at 15 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Palam observatory in Delhi, which, according to the MeT department officials, gives a fairly accurate reading of the city’s weather. The IMD’s automatic weather station (AWS) did not record the city’s minimum temperature on Thursday. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius, as per the Palam observatory.

Navdeep Dahiya, a Rohtak-based meteorologist, said that due to the build-up of meteorological activity on account of the western disturbance, the city could receive scattered rainfall till Monday morning. “Gurugram can expect light to moderate rain between Sunday night and Monday morning on account of the western disturbance. By Monday afternoon, the skies should clear up,” said Dahiya.

He said that both the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to fall by several degrees in the coming days. “North-westerly winds from the snow-clad mountains will bring down the temperatures in the coming days. Gurugram can see a minimum temperature of around 8 degrees Celsius between 17-19 November while the maximum temperature might hover around 23 to 25 degrees Celsius,” said Dahiya.

As per the IMD’s weekly forecast, both the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to drop by two degrees Celsius on Monday. While the maximum temperature will stay around 25 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the minimum temperature will hover around 13 degrees Celsius, as per IMD. As per the weekly forecast, fog and mist will prevail in the morning hours, followed by partly cloudy skies during the day.

top news
Bihar likely to have 2 deputy CMs; BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi front runners
Bihar likely to have 2 deputy CMs; BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi front runners
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
Dissension in Congress unit in Bihar spills into the open
Dissension in Congress unit in Bihar spills into the open
Amit Shah announces measures to control Covid-19 surge in Delhi
Amit Shah announces measures to control Covid-19 surge in Delhi
Pollution level in Delhi higher this Diwali than last year, says CPCB
Pollution level in Delhi higher this Diwali than last year, says CPCB
Many districts of UP to receive rain and thundershower, says IMD
Many districts of UP to receive rain and thundershower, says IMD
Bihar has set template for Bengal, Assam elections, claims CPI-ML chief
Bihar has set template for Bengal, Assam elections, claims CPI-ML chief
After Ladakh child’s salute goes viral, ITBP honours Nawang: Watch him march
After Ladakh child’s salute goes viral, ITBP honours Nawang: Watch him march
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In