Man, driver shot at near Farrukhnagar

gurugram Updated: Jul 08, 2020 23:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A businessman and his driver were allegedly shot at by three unidentified assailants on Wazirpur road near Farrukhnagar on Tuesday evening. Police said the bullets missed them and suspects were yet to be identified.

According to the police, the incident was reported around 6.30 pm when Farrukhnagar residents Manoj Jain, who owns grocery shops in Kasan village, and his driver, identified by first name as Deepak, were on their way to Farrukhnagar in an SUV.

A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Three suspects, on a motorcycle, followed them and when they had reached near an electricity office on Wazirpur road, they signalled the driver to stop the car. When the driver stopped the vehicle, the suspects fired multiple gunshots at the occupants. The bullets whizzed through the windows of the car and missed the targets.”

Police said the suspects fled to Wazirpur. Two cartridges were recovered from the spot. Police said prima facie, probe suggests that the suspects wanted to rob the businessman and decamp with the SUV, adding that they were also probing other angles, including extortion.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code and section 25/54/59 of The Arms Act at Farrukhnagar police station on Tuesday night, said police.

