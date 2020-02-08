Man found dead with head injury, burns

gurugram

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 21:32 IST

A 31-year-old man was found dead near the bus stand in Sector 12, early Saturday by the police patrolling staff. The police said it appeared that he was hit with a sharp object on the head and there were burn marks on his face. The police suspect it to be a case of murder but they are yet to ascertain the motive.

The police received a call from a passerby around 12am informing them that a man was lying on the ground and it appeared that he has been murdered. A patrolling team of Sector 14 rushed to the spot and took the body to Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the police team identified him as one Bunty Hasija of Madanpuri in Old Gururgam through credentials found in his wallet and informed his family members.

Nanak Chand, the father of the deceased man, who works in a vegetable shop in Vyapar Kendra in Sushant Lok 1, said Hasija works at a private company and had left for work around 9am on Friday but did not return home at night. “I received a call from the police around 12.30pm on Saturday, asking me to reach the mortuary. I was shocked to find my son lying on a stretcher covered with a bedsheet. He had no enmity with anyone and was unmarried,” he said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Hasija was out with his friends after work. “We suspect his friends and he must have been in a scuffle and someone bludgeoned him to death and later tried to burn his body to destroy evidence,” Sangwan said.

A forensic team and crime team visited the spot and have collected the samples.

Meanwhile, the body was handed over to the family on Saturday afternoon. The police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 201( destroying evidence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 14 police station.