Man held for sodomising five-year-old boy

A 58-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sodomising a five-year-old boy in Kherki Daula on Tuesday evening, police said Wednesday. The accused man is a distant relative of the victim’s and was visiting the family.

The police said the incident took place around 5pm on Tuesday when the boy was playing in the house and his parents were upstairs. The accused man was allegedly inebriated when he coaxed the boy into a room on the ground floor on some pretext, sub-inspector Sajjan Singh of the Kherki Daula police station said, adding, “After the incident, the boy ran to his father and shared his ordeal. His father filed a police complaint on Tuesday.”

The police said that though the accused man had fled after the incident, he was arrested from Kherki Daula on Wednesday evening. A case was registered against him under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Kherki Daula police station.

The boy was counselled by the child welfare committee officials and his medical examination was conducted, the police said.

In another incident, a woman from Bihar, who works at a private company in the city, filed a complaint alleging that a man from her village had been stalking her. In her police complaint, the woman has stated that the accused got her mobile number and had been repeatedly texting and calling her, despite being told not to.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said that the man had allegedly sent objectionable messages to her.

“The accused man is yet to be arrested,” the official said. A case was registered against him under section 354-D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 53 police station.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 23:26 IST