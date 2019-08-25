Man held in Haryana’s Nuh for robbing people on pretext of selling used cars

gurugram

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 01:20 IST

A suspected member of a gang, which dupes people on the pretext of selling second-hand cars at throwaway prices in Sohna and Nuh, was arrested. He was allegedly on his way to dupe a visitor from Rajasthan, the police said.

The suspect was identified as Azmain alias Sarfaraz, of Nuh. The police said his gang is involved in more than 20 frauds and robberies.

Shamsher Singh, assistant commissioner of police (crime) said the victims had six phone numbers of the gang members that were under surveillance. “Our teams were conducting an investigation and had received leads following, which we were tracing a few phone numbers. On Friday, we received information about the location of one of the gang members and arrested him,” he said.

The police said Sarfaraz was involved in an incident last year, wherein he duped a Bihar resident, Pradeep Kumar Gupta (28), by agreeing to sell him a Mahindra Scorpio.

“I was looking for a seven-seater SUV and while surfing an online portal, I liked a Scorpio. On dialling the number, he introduced himself as a Rajasthan resident and sent me all the pictures of the car, insurance and registration certificate. He even sent me his identity card,” Gupta said.

“A deal was finalised for ₹6.20 lakh, and the suspect called me to his Rewari residence asked us to come to Tijara in Rajasthan. I requested my friend to accompany me and we booked tickets to Delhi on March 28, 2018, and reached the next day,” said Gupta.

“We had reached Tijara and checked into a hotel. On March 30, I called him again, following which he said he is sending his driver to pick us,” said Gupta.

The police said after around 15 minutes two men in a Scorpio approached them and they boarded the car. They told police that after two kilometres that four more men boarded the car. “Suddenly, they started assaulting us and took us at gunpoint and asked to hand over all the cash and mobile phones which we were carrying. They also threatened us of dire consequences if we reported the incident,” said Gupta.

The gang members then fled the spot. A complaint against seven people was filed at the Sohna city police station, and a case, under Section 395 (dacoity) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act, was subsequently registered.

