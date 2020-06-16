Nine Covid-19 deaths; total count of infected persons reaches 3,682 in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 23:37 IST

Nine deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in the last 24 hours on Tuesday– the highest single day toll– taking the total fatalities to 46 in the city, the highest in Haryana. It included three people had no comorbidities.

As the fatalities continue to increase in the city, data shows that number of patients who require ventilator support have also spiked.

Dr. Virender Yadav, Gurugram chief medical officer, said, “Of the nine deaths, two were brought dead and later tested Covid-19 positive. Three persons were above 50 years and had diabetes, while three others had no co-morbid condition. A 51-year-old man who was undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Jhajjar was also declared dead.”

Of the 118 deaths reported in the state, 46 are from Gurugram, followed by 38 from Faridabad. In terms of new coronavirus cases, the city is one of the worst-affected by the pandemic.

Gurugram on Tuesday reported 205 new cases taking the total count to 3,682, out of which 1,722 are active cases and 1914 have been discharged. Almost 39% of the overall active cases in the state are clustered in Gurugram alone. Over 8,272 cases have been reported in Haryana, of which 4406 are active.

With the rapid surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, the patients under critical care have also climbed. The hospitalization data shows that 395 are admitted in the isolation ward of different hospitals, while 73 are in ICU wards requiring oxygen support.

Atleast 1,110 infected persons are under home isolation. The district health department is in the process of streamlining testing in the state. In the last 24 hours, 519 samples were collected by government and private labs. The district has also started conducting testing in the sector 10 Civil Hospital.