Nine of 10 Covid-19 cases in Gurugram recover; no new cases in a week: Health department

gurugram

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 22:25 IST

With three more Covid-19 patients recovering in the city on Wednesday, a total of nine out of 10 coronavirus cases reported from Gurugram in March were closed April 1. Currently, only one patient from Sushant Lok is undergoing treatment. Not a single Covid-positive case has been reported from the city in the last one week.

Health department officials said it was a victory for them to see patients get discharged every day. “It is good news that patients are recovering. Only one patient is currently undergoing treatment. But, the decreasing number of cases has not stopped us from taking samples. On Wednesday, we took 86 samples while the private labs took 45 samples. We are taking measures to prevent transmission where lockdown has played a crucial role,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia, chief medical officer.

Those who have recovered on Wednesday are 35-year-old woman doctor was deployed at the sample collection laboratory in the civil hospital. She has been discharged from the Medanta hospital. In Palam Vihar, four members of the family were infected after a 22-year-old woman, who had travelled to London reached home on March 15. During her stay with the family, the other three members of the family including her 17-year-old brother, a 55-year-old father and a 70-year-old maternal grandmother were infected with coronavirus. The siblings were discharged on Monday and the other two members – father and maternal grandmother – have been tested negative in the confirmatory test. They are yet to be discharged from the civil hospital sector 10.

On Monday, three patients were discharged from Fortis hospital, which includes 29-year-old Rohit Sharma, a resident of sector 83, and the siblings from Palam Vihar. Earlier this week, a husband and wife from sector 50 and a 29-year-old female from sector 9 were discharged.