Nurse alleges rape, blackmail by former live-in partner, his friend

A woman has alleged that she was raped by her former live-in partner and his friend in Sikanderpur village last year. A case was registered on Tuesday after she filed a complaint at women police station in Sector 51.

Police said the woman, who works as a nurse at a private hospital in the city, said that the suspects recorded the incident on a video and threatened to share the video on the internet if she told anyone about it.

Police said the incident took place in 2018 when the woman, a native of Rohtak, was staying in the city.

According to police, the woman got acquainted with a cab driver while commuting to work. After sometime, the two moved in to a rented house in Sikanderpur village. Police said the cab driver had promised to marry her but later reneged on the promise.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the woman told the police that her partner had raped her multiple times and once recorded the incident also.

“She said that last year, he and his friend both sexually assaulted her at their house. She said they recorded the act on a mobile phone and blackmailed her,” said the police official.

Police said the woman also alleged that her former partner forced her to consume a pill after she became pregnant, which led to a miscarriage. The suspects are yet to be arrested, said police.

The woman’s statement was recorded before a duty magistrate under section 164 of code of criminal procedure on Tuesday and her medical examination was conducted. A case was registered against the suspects under Section 376 D and other relevant sections of IPC.

