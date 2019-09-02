Residents write to police, GMDA seeking closure of illegal exit created on Golf Course Road

gurugram

A group of residents of Sector 55-56 have written to the traffic police and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) drawing their attention to a dangerous exit that has been created on the Golf Course Road by unknown people by removing median barricades between the pillar no. 247 and 248 a month-and-a-half ago.

This unauthorized exit, which has disturbed traffic on the Golf Course Road, was created so motorists could cross easily, residents claimed. The GMDA, the custodian authority of the Golf Course Road, however, said it was not aware that such an exit has been created, but assured that it would be closed promptly.

The exit has been created exactly where a road leading from Sector 56 market meets the Golf Course Road making a T-point. This route is being used mainly by shared- and private-autos and also by privately run passenger ferrying mini buses.

“We do not know how this cut has appeared but this is dangerous and we have appealed to the police and GMDA to close this cut,” said Sudhir Bhardwaj, president of residents’ welfare association Sector 56.

“The exit was created about a month-and-a-half ago and become a dangerous point. I have seen accidents take place here. I have drawn the attention of the traffic police on Twitter and written mails about it,” said Charu Jain, resident Sector 55.

“We suspect the drivers of these passenger ferrying vehicles coming from Sikandarpur side on the Golf Course Road probably removed the median here so they can turn right here instead of going straight towards Sector 56 market and then turning back. Now, many commuters coming from Sector 56 and going towards Sector 55 have also started using this exit,” Jain said.

The residents said Golf Course road has witnessed increase in traffic volume in past five years.

Area councilor Mahesh Dayma said he had written letters to the police and the GMDA a week ago demanding closure of the illegal exit and deploying a traffic constable since this place has become hub for unauthorized parking on both sides of the road. “I have written to GMDA chief engineer Jitender Mittal and deputy commissioner of police (DCP) traffic Himanshu Garg drawing their attention to this problem,” Dayma said.

The city traffic police, when contacted, said that people creating illegal exits is a big problem in the city. “We will certainly close this cut and some other cuts that have appeared on other roads across the city,” Garg said.

GMDA chief engineer Jitender Mittal said, “I am not aware of the exit but I will ask the executive engineer concerned to close it instantly.”

