Sohna elevated road: NHAI slaps 202 notices on encroachers in Badshahpur

Work on the Sohna elevated road project is likely to commence by next month as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has said it will remove encroachments along this road in Badshahpur village over the next 15 days.

Towards this end, the authority has issued 202 notices to land owners, including shops and various other types of permanent structures that have come up on public land, officials said. The authority till now has taken possession of the land along this road, which belongs to the Public Works Department and other state agencies.

“We have demarcated the land required to construct the elevated road and 202 notices have been issued to land owners so they themselves remove encroachments. If this does not happen, then we will take help of the district administration and the police to carry out a demolition drive. Work will start on the project within 15 days,” senior NHAI official Bharat Bhushan Jinda said.

The NHAI is upgrading the 21.66-km long Sohna Road in two parts. In the first part, an elevated road from Subash Chowk to a point beyond Badshahpur will be made. The second part comprises of expanding this road from Badhshahpur to Sohna by constructing a series of underpasses and flyovers to ensure non-stop movement of vehicular traffic. The entire project would be constructed at the cost of Rs 1,300 crore.

As per the NHAI’s plan, the authority will carry out the demolition drive in four phases. In the first phase, encroachment in 50 structures will be removed. “The authority has found out that people have encroached between 3 metres to as much as 15 metres at some places and this needs to be cleared,” said Jindal.

The NHAI has already requested the district administration and the GMDA to provide adequate police force for carrying out the demolition for this phase. In the second phase, encroachments by 28 shops on the left side, from Badshahpur to Sohna, will be cleared. In the last two phases, 124 shops will be cleared of the extensions and structures that have been built illegally, Jindal said.

Apart from shops, other structures such as houses, a hospital and a farmhouse, have also been issued notices to remove encroachments on their own.

