State gears up to tackle Coronavirus epidemic

gurugram

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 21:09 IST

After the state government on Thursday declared Covid-19 an epidemic in the state and notified the Haryana Epidemic Disease Covid-19, Regulations, 2020, the district health department officials said it is now mandatory for all private and civil hospitals to set up “flu corners” for screening suspected cases of Coronavirus.

The district health department held a meeting with the medical superintendents of private hospitals on adherence to the provisions under the regulation, which mentions that all hospitals, private and government, should have flu corners for screening suspected cases. Also, the travel history of the person has to be recorded and shared with the district health department.

“If private or government hospital comes across a person with a travel history after February 15, who is asymptomatic or symptomatic, they will have to provide the information of all such cases,” said Dr Jaswant Singh Punia.

Dr Ajay Gupta, secretary, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Gurugram, who was aware of the details of the meeting, said, “Hospitals have been advised not to create a panic situation, though it has been declared an epidemic by the state. Doctors will have to focus more on the travel history of the patient or those who have come into contact with people who have travelled abroad, if they show flu-like signs or symptoms.”

The state government on Wednesday, exercising the powers conferred under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, issued the notification on the regulations that would help in containing the Covid-19 spread in Gurugram and other districts of the state.

On Wednesday, the Central government invoked the Act, stating that all the advisories issued by the Union ministry and states are enforceable. The Delhi government also declared the novel Coronavirus an epidemic and announced the closure of all schools, colleges and cinema halls till March 31.

The Gurugram administration, on the other hand, has not issued any such directive yet.

As per the state regulations, if a Covid-19 case is reported from a particular area, the district administration would seal the area, barring the entry/exit of the population from the containment zone. Schools and offices will be closed while public gatherings and vehicular movement will be banned. All suspected cases from the area will be isolated in a hospital.

Health department officials said the decision has been taken considering the vulnerable situation of Gurugram, where people from different parts of the country and the world visit. In the city, no resident has tested positive for Covid-19. Only two confirmed cases of Delhi residents working in Gurugram have been reported. Their offices are currently closed. Also, 14 Italian tourists are in Medanta Hospital, while 83 evacuees from Italy are at an Army camp in Manesar. More than 600 international travellers have also been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“The regulations are introduced as a part of the containment strategy. It gives a legal mandate to the district administration to ensure that preventive measures are being followed by citizens, private hospitals and institutes,” said Rajeev Arora, additional chief secretary, health department.

He said, “The regulations would help the law enforcement agencies to take action as per the guidelines, if a person suspected to be affected panics, avoids quarantine or if any private institution within the containment zone refuses to shut the building.”

As per the regulation, if a person exhibiting symptoms of Coronavirus refuses admission or isolation, the district administration or the health department will have the powers to forcefully admit and isolate such cases for 14 days, from the onset of symptoms or until the lab reports are received. Also, no private laboratories in the state are authorised to take samples.

The violation of provisions under the regulation would be considered as an offence punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

When contacted, the private hospitals that were represented in the meeting refused to share details, citing the new regulations, which mention that no person or institution would speak to the media about the Covid-19 virus without permission of the health department. Meanwhile, the chief medical officer has also written to doctors in the Army camp at Manesar apprising them about the Covid-19 state regulations.