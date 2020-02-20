e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Gurugram / State government to organise all-women marathon on March 8

State government to organise all-women marathon on March 8

gurugram Updated: Feb 20, 2020 00:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

To observe International Women’s Day on March 8, the state government has decided to organise an all-women marathon in the city. The mega event held in Panipat last year will be hosted in Gurugram this year, where officials are expecting a footfall of over 100,000.

On Wednesday, Gurugram police commissioner Muhammad Akil launched an official website for the marathon, www.gurugrammarathon.in, in the presence of O P Singh, principal secretary, sports and youth welfare department, also the special officer to the chief minister, at the Swatantrata Senani Zila Parishad Bhawan in Civil Lines.

“The aim of organising this event is to improve the health of women as running is considered to be the best exercise and to create awareness on gender equality,” said Akil. Sharing the details of the event, he said that the marathon would include runs in 5km, 10km, 21km, and 42.2km category. The winners of these races would be given prizes of ₹10 lakh.

He appealed to women to participate in large numbers in this upcoming marathon and ensure registering themselves on the website by March 5. “Girls above 13 years of age can participate in this event,” said Akil.

The marathon route, however, is yet to be decided. O P Singh said, “The marathon will be flagged off from Cyber Hub on March 8 by the chief minister. The route for this marathon would connect all iconic places of Gurugram so that the runners can see those places. Before the event, promotional runs will be conducted from February 22 to March 5 to create awareness about the marathon.”

The district administration will also conduct a door-to-door campaign, particularly in the 2km radius of the flag-off point. It also plans to reach out to key influencers and opinion-makers of Gurugram to encourage maximum participation. The administration will also nominate thirty brand ambassadors for the marathon from among famous residents of the city to make the event inclusive.

Since 2015, the state government has organised various marathons in districts like Panchkula, Ambala, Hisar, Jind, Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Panipat and Rewari that have attracted over 50,000 runners.

top news
In Trump’s team to India, Jared Kushner and three cabinet members expected
In Trump’s team to India, Jared Kushner and three cabinet members expected
PM Modi’s ex top aide to head Ram Temple committee, construction to take 4 years
PM Modi’s ex top aide to head Ram Temple committee, construction to take 4 years
3 dead, 9 injured in crane accident on set of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’
3 dead, 9 injured in crane accident on set of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’
BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion
BJP MLA, nephew and 5 others accused of raping a woman, forcing abortion
‘Litti-chokha, kulhad chai’ on menu as PM Modi visits ‘Hunar Haat’
‘Litti-chokha, kulhad chai’ on menu as PM Modi visits ‘Hunar Haat’
How to stop people from stalking you on WhatsApp
How to stop people from stalking you on WhatsApp
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Sourav Ganguly reacts to world’s largest cricket stadium in Motera
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
Watch what Arvind Kejriwal said after 1st meet with Amit Shah post-Delhi polls
trending topics
Dawood IbrahimDeepika PadukoneUP Budget 2020RSMSSB Patwari RecruitmentMumbai Chemical Factory FireRajnath SinghVirat KohliSachin TendulkarUPPSC PCS prelims Result

don't miss

latest news

india news