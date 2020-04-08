Teams to survey 400,000 households in Gurugram

gurugram

With 12 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in one day, the district tally for the coronavirus disease shot to 30 on Wednesday, prompting the district administration and the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to announce a a door-to-door survey to trace symptomatic cases.

In a statement, deputy commissioner Amit Khatri said the survey was being conducted to identify those who require immediate medical help and appealed to citizens to provide accurate information.

Of these 12 new cases, 10 attended a Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Sohna’s Raipur village and are natives of Himachal Pradesh. Hundreds of cases of Covid-19 across the country have been traced to a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin in mid-March.

The other two patients are from Agra who are under treatment in a private hospital. The remaining cases reported since March are from sectors 9, 50, 83, 47 and 39, Palam Vihar, Sushant Lok-1, Devi Lal Colony and wards 14 and 11 of Pataudi.

About 1,200 small teams have been formed to survey four zones of the city to cover at least 400,000 households in urban, semi-urban areas, villages and slums, officials said on Wednesday. They will enquire about the health condition of family members and requirement of household rations.

“At least 799 units (teams), along with an additional 400 units for urban areas have been formed. Each unit will include one government employee, an NGO {non-government organisation} worker or volunteer, who will inquire about the health condition of all members of every household to trace symptomatic Covid-19 cases. They will also check if the elderly, physically disabled or migrant workers need food or medication. A single team would cover least 250-350 households in their specific zone,” said VS Kundu, CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the monitoring officer for Covid-19 cases in Gurugram.

Kundu added that the administration was strengthening the grassroots workforce to understand the requirements of the people, share them with the supervisory officer and address them. The survey will be handled by zonal officers, sector officers and units at three levels.

Kundu, in a meeting with officials on Wednesday, said that to prevent them from catching the infection during the survey, teams should be apprised of precautionary measures such as the need to maintain a physical distance of 1 metre, not touching any object and using a pen to press the doorbell.

District administration officials have been in touch with resident welfare associations (RWAs) for the last two weeks and they anticipate no hindrance in carrying out the survey in gated colonies. MCG’s teams are aiming to reach out to migrant workers, people in the unorganised sector, senior citizens, pregnant women, and people with special needs on a priority basis.

MCG additional commissioner Mahabir Prasad said that at least one of the team members will be familiar with the area and will identify those who may be vulnerable to the infection. Units will be active in 203 gram panchayats. Each unit will include the sarpanch, village secretary, auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) and accredited social health activists (ASHAs) of their villages.

As per the 2011 census, there are at least 312,075 households in Gurugram. Officials said there had been a 25% increase in this number since, leading them to estimate the number now at around 400,000 households.