Thieves cut open ATM in Gurugram’s Sector 34, steal Rs 17 lakh

gurugram

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 09:09 IST

A group of unidentified thieves allegedly cut open an automated teller machine (ATM) of a public sector bank in Sector 34 and stole Rs. 17 lakh on Thursday, the police said.

According to the police, the exact time of the theft was unknown as they have recovered the digital video recorder (DVR) from the kiosk, but they are yet to review the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage.

Basant Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sadar police station, said that the police were yet to identify any suspect in the case.

“The preliminary probe has revealed that the thieves cut open the ATM. The bank officials estimated the amount stolen from the ATM to be Rs. 17 lakh, which was in the machine at the time of the theft,” Kumar said.

The police said no security guard was deployed at the ATM kiosk.

A case was registered against the unidentified suspects under sections 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc.) and 457 (lurking, house trespass or house breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code at Sadar police station on Friday, the police said.

In April this year, a group of thieves had allegedly cut open an ATM with a gas cutter (a metal-cutting torch) and stole Rs12.17 lakh in Sector 37.

Another ATM theft was reported in March where thieves allegedly stole Rs.16.77 lakh from an ATM at Jharsa village in Sector 39 after cutting it open with a gas cutter. The thieves set the ATM on fire to remove any forensic evidence before fleeing, police had said.

The police said that they were investigating if the same gang was involved in the Friday’s case.

