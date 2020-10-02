e-paper
Home / Gurugram / This new book nook is helping Gurugram cops unwind post work

This new book nook is helping Gurugram cops unwind post work

A new library set up for Gurugram Police officers allows them access to books on law and enforcement, police rules and regulations, management, motivational speakers, traffic regulation, and general awareness.

gurugram Updated: Oct 02, 2020 13:04 IST
Naina Arora
Naina Arora
Hindustan Times
Gurugram Police personnel can now relax in the company of books at this library.
Gurugram Police personnel can now relax in the company of books at this library. (PHOTO: Manoj Verma/HT)
         

“The importance of books is indubitable, especially in today’s day and age. As Charles W Eliot had once said: Books are the quietest and most constant of friends; they are the most accessible and wisest of counsellors, and the most patient of teachers.

After tiring duty hours, police personnel in Gurugram can now rejuvenate at a library exclusively for them. “The concept is really nice. It’s a place for us to gain additional knowledge. I’m really enjoying that I’m able to read books on laws and current affairs, whenever I get some time in between my shift,” says Naresh Kumar, ASI, Gurugram Police.

The library, accessible to Gurugram police personnel and members of the Society for Safe Gurgaon (SSG), was recently inaugurated at the office of the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, by KK Rao, Commissioner of Police. “It has books on police rules, law and enforcement, regulations, motivational speakers and general awareness,” says Subhash Bokan, PRO, Haryana Police.

SSG will manage the library from its recourses and workforce, in collaboration with the Gurugram Police. Also, it will function from this premises.

“This library is creating facilities conducive to effective policing and helping in organising workshops, with help from academic institutions. The books have been contributed by us. Operations of the library, including issuance of books, etc is being carried out by us,” says Harbhajan Singh, SSG president.

Singh adds that wards of police personnel can also get books issued under the Book Bank scheme. If they make it to engineering or medical colleges, students will be given books for a particular semester, and once completed, fresh books will be issued.

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

