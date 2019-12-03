To streamline plot transfer, HSVP to physically verify records

gurugram

To ensure that no resumed or surrendered plot is transferred illegally to another allottee, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has issued directions for the original plot files to be physically checked, and data to be verified before any transaction is allowed. The authority on Tuesday said that directions have also been issued to officials to prepare a list of all plots that have been resumed or surrendered by the applicants so that these are properly recorded to prevent illegal transactions.

A plot is resumed or taken back if an allottee doesn’t deposit the purchase price of the plot with the authority or violates the terms of the agreement, officials said.

“I have asked for a list of such plots as these are HSVP property and should be put up for auction. Those plots which are free of legal issues will be auctioned and others will be blocked from any transfer. We have also become very strict about verification of the property transfer,” Sanjeev Singla, estate officer 2, HSVP, Gurugram, said.

The decision by the authority assumes significance as last month, three persons including an employee of the authority were booked by for allegedly tampering with the records and ensuring that a plot was sold to another applicant. An inquiry revealed that the suspected HSVP employee had allegedly removed almost 50 pages from the file pertaining to the plot in sector 30 which was concerned with the resumption of the plot, and this facilitated its further transfer, which was illegal.

Singla further said that to curb any possibility of misdeeds regarding the execution of conveyance deeds, transfer of plots and other such cases, it has been made mandatory that the original record/plot file is physically checked with reference to online property management data and ensured that it is correct.

A detailed order issued by him states that the entire record/plot file should be scanned and no document should be left unscanned. It should be ensured that the plot in question should not have any complaint or court case pertaining to it. It should also be ensured that the plot is never cancelled/resumed and there is no dispute of any kind. Also, it must be checked if the case is under multiple allotments, and if so, a no-objection certificate has been obtained from the competent authority/ committee.