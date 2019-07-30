Truck hits kanwariyas on highway in Delhi-Jaipur highway, one killed

gurugram

A 55-year-old kanwariya was killed and three others, including two women, were injured after a speeding truck allegedly hit them from behind on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway near Dharuhera on Monday morning. Following the accident, agitated kanwariyas blocked the traffic and staged a protest on the highway, demanding the immediate arrest of the truck driver, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 6.30am near Kharkhada village, three kilometres from Dharuhera towards Rewari when a group of kanwariyas was walking on the highway.

The accident and protest resulted in a five-kilometre-long traffic jam on the highway that connects Gurugram with Rewari and the Bawal industrial area. It took two hours to clear the vehicular congestion, police said.

After the intervention of the police and district administration, the road blockade ended and the kanwariyas moved.

Amit Kumar, station house officer, Dharuhera police station, said that a group of kanwariyas was walking towards Rewari on the main carriageway when a speeding truck coming from Gurugram hit them. “They were walking on the highway instead of the lane designated for their movement since it was waterlogged. We rushed four of them to a nearby trauma centre and one was declared dead on arrival,” he said.

The deceased man was identified as Gajender Kumar of Pali village in Rewari. His body was handed over to the family members after the autopsy on Monday afternoon, police said. The injured — Sanjeev Kumar, Usha, and Pooja—are undergoing treatment. All of them are from Rewari, police said.

The family members of the deceased man said that this was the fifth time that Gajender had gone to get water from the Ganga river in Haridwar. He retired as a driver and was looking after his fields.

Following the accident, some kanwariyas gathered and blocked the highway for about an hour, demanding the arrest of the truck driver, who fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind. The highway patrolling team had also reached the spot, police said.

Rajesh Kumar, one of the kanwariyas from Rewari, said the police arrangements were inadequate in Haryana as compared to Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

“There was hardly any police presence on the stretch when the incident took place. The policemen took almost half an hour to clear the stretch after the accident. With just one day left, more policemen should have been deployed on the highway as the number of kanwariyas is high,” he said.

The kanwariyas also protested against poor police arrangements and raised slogans.

However, police refuted the allegations and said there was enough police deployment on the stretch and the PCR and police team reached the accident spot within 10 minutes.

“Our teams were already patrolling on the highway and arterial roads as the volume of kanwariyas was high. We removed the truck from the highway and the stretch was cleared within half an hour,” said SHO Kumar.

Police said the truck driver has been identified as Shri Bhagwan. He is yet to be arrested. Police said he was on his way to Bawal industrial area when the accident took place.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving ), 304-A (death by negligence) and (causing hurt by act endangering the life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Dharuhera police station in Rewari.

