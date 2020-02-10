Two days after woman is shot dead, brother alleges harassment by in-laws

gurugram

Two days after a former army man allegedly shot and killed his 35-year-old wife at their flat in Sector 93, suspecting her of infidelity, the wife’s brother submitted a written complaint to the police commissioner of Gurugram, alleging that her husband and father-in-law had conspired to kill her and take over her property. The police on Monday said that the suspect was still to be traced.

In the complaint, Sunil Jakhar, brother of Munesh Godara, the victim, alleged that her husband began harassing her immediately after their wedding in December 2001. “On Monday, I met the police commissioner and submitted my complaint. I have been assured that the police will take all the necessary steps to make sure that my sister’s husband is brought to justice,” he added.

Jakhar further wrote in the complaint that for the past few days both her husband and father-in-law were allegedly pressuring her to sell her property. “They wanted her to either sell her property or transfer the ownership to them. However, she refused to do so and said that she wanted to save for the education of her children,” he added.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, city police, said, “We have received the victim’s brother’s complaint. We are investigating the case and will soon arrest the suspect.” The police said that they have formed two teams of officials, one from the crime branch, Sector 10, and the other from the Sector 10 police station.

On Saturday around 9.20pm, the suspect had allegedly fired two gunshots from his service revolver at the victim, secretary of the BJP Haryana Kisan Morcha, after a heated argument. A case was registered based on her father-in-law’s statement as he was allegedly present at the spot during the incident. He had alleged that the victim had been involved with a man named Bunty Gujjar from Kadarpur village in Sohna. He had further alleged that the Gujjar’s wife also knew about the affair and the Munesh and her husband regularly fought over it.

Gujjar, who is also associated with BJP Haryana Kisan Morcha, denied the allegations. “Munesh and I knew each other through party work. Her family and mine were very close. My wife and I have been named in the FIR because we supported Munesh during her fight with her husband and father-in-law over the property,” he added.

