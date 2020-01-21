e-paper
Two held for snatching phones in IMT Manesar

gurugram Updated: Jan 21, 2020 21:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing two men of their cellphones at gunpoint in Sector 8, IMT Manesar, on Monday evening. The police said the suspects were arrested after a chase.

According to the police, the incident took place around 6.30pm when two men, both residents of Sector 8, were walking to their respective houses. The police said the suspects, identified by their first names as Wasim and Khairuddin, both of Alwar in Rajasthan, came on a motorcycle and waylaid the duo.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said both the suspects were armed.

“They stopped the motorcycle in front of the victims and snatched their mobile phones at gunpoint before fleeing. They had driven for a few metres when the victims raised the alarm and a police control room (PCR) car, which was on patrol, noticed the commotion,” the police official said.

The police said the PCR followed the suspects and nabbed the duo after a brief chase, adding that their criminal record was being checked.

A case was registered against the suspects under sections 392 (robbery) and 397 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act at IMT Manesar police station on Monday, said police.

In another incident, four unidentified men allegedly robbed a truck driver of his vehicle near village Alipur in Bhondsi on Sunday. Around 1am, the driver, Mushtaq, and his helper were on their way to Delhi from Nagpur and had reached near Alipur village, when a car stopped in front of them.

Police said three men alighted from the car and got in the truck. The suspects forced the driver and helper out of the truck and asked them to sit in the car with their accomplice. A blanket was put over their heads and they were driven to a forest near Karhera in Nuh, where they were dropped. Police said the suspects are yet to be arrested.

