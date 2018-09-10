Unitech buyers in Gurugram lodge complaint at CM Window in over possession delay

A group of aggrieved homebuyers filed a complaint against Unitech Limited at CM Window Haryana last Tuesday over inordinate delay in possession of apartments.

They later submitted a memorandum to the Gurugram district administration, seeking relief.

All eight homebuyers booked flats and apartments between 2007 and 2010 in Unitech’s South City 2 township in sectors 49, 50. The buyers have already approached National Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission (NCDRC) and police, seeking possession of their apartments. They said they have already paid 70% to 80% of the total cost of their apartments.

The homebuyers said they met sub divisional magistrate (SDM) north Gurugram, Sanjiv Singla on Thursday and handed over a written complaint.

The affected homebuyers who drafted the complaint are Dr Nirmala Saxena, Niti Saxena, Nitin Saxena, Sajeev Nair, Sarla Mahendra, Ranjana Chopra, Billal Ahsan, and Iqbal Shamsi.

“I will inquire into the matter and do whatever necessary, as per law, to help the aggrieved homebuyers get possession of their apartments,” the SDM said.

Nair said he paid a total sum of Rs 80,00,000 to Unitech after booking a flat in 2010 and yet, his struggle to get possession of his apartment continues.

“NCDRC ordered Unitech to hand possession to me in June, but the company failed to comply. Where should I go now? I can only hope that the Gurugram administration will help us in our struggle,” Nair said.

Another complainant, Sarla Mahendra, an elderly resident of Green Park Extension in New Delhi, said, “I booked a flat at Fresco Nirvana, Sector 51, in 2007. But till date, I am yet to get a word from Unitech on when I will get possession, if at all.”

The complaints said they put their savings into booking apartments in the Unitech project eight to ten years ago and see no hope in their struggle for possession.

Nitin Saxena, president, All India Consumer Education Society, and one of the affected homebuyers, said, “We have been cheated by the developer, as they have failed to deliver the flats till date. The developer is now putting pressure on us to take possession of incomplete flats. We have paid more than 70% of the apartment cost. Why should we be made to pay for the developer’s fault?”

A senior legal advisor to Unitech Limited said, “The company is determined to settle all such possession issues at the earliest and homebuyers have already been assured of this.”

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 04:32 IST