Wildlife department to step up anti-poaching surveillance during lockdown

gurugram

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 23:30 IST

The state wildlife department has instructed all districts, particularly those with sensitive wildlife habitats, to increase anti-poaching surveillance in wake of the nationwide lockdown announced to halt the spread of Covid-19.

In light of the recent reports of surge in poaching activities in some states such as Karnataka and Uttarakhand, the principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) in a video conference on Tuesday issued directions to chief conservators and wildlife officers of all districts to step up vigilance in their respective zones.

While so far no case of poaching have been reported in Haryana since the lockdown came into effect on March 25 —as opposed to Karnataka, where at least 12 such cases have been reported in the same period—wildlife department officials said they would deploy field officers who would go patrolling every day for increased surveillance. With extremely limited public movement and government agencies being focused on ensuring lockdown is followed strictly, illegal wildlife trade might go unchecked, said Mahender Singh Malik, chief conservator of forests (wildlife), Gurugram.

“We will definitely step up anti-poaching activities. District wildlife officers and inspectors have been instructed accordingly to deploy all available field staff for frequent patrolling. We are not anticipating anything untoward, but it is necessary to remain vigilant,” Malik said on Wednesday.

Parts of Haryana, particularly near Kalesar National Park in the north and the Aravalli hills in the south, are home to at least nine significant species of wildlife, including civets, porcupines, and golden jackals, with leopards being the state’s apex predator.

Rajinder Dangi, district wildlife officer, Gurugram, said, “Compared to other states, the threat of poaching in Haryana has always been much lower, but we do not want to let our guard down and create an opportunity for poachers to enter the forest.” He also drew attention to countries such as Nepal and South Africa, which have also seen an uptick in illegal poaching during lockdowns.

In Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand, too, fresh incidents of poaching have been reported since March 25. In Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, for example, wildlife officials arrested a group of men suspected to have killed a blackbuck just a few hours after the lockdown was announced. In Uttarakhand, porcupine and pangolin meat samples were seized from suspected poachers just three days after the lockdown. Pangolin, a commonly trafficked species, is also found in the South Haryana Aravalli region.

Interestingly, a study published in the international science journal, Cell, suggests that pangolins are natural carriers of coronaviruses such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes Covid-19.

In addition to increased surveillance, the wildlife department has been asked to keep a close eye on the health and behaviour of captive animals, particularly apex carnivores, after a tiger in New York’s Bronx Zoo tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). “Our zoos and conservation centers in Rohtak, Peepli, and Bhiwani are being disinfected regularly, and the animals are being observed,” Malik said. Orders to this effect were also issued by the Central Zoo Authority of India (CZAI), the apex body for all zoos in India, on April 6.