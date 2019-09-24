Woman finds 6-ft-long cobra found on sleeping son’s pillow in Haryana’s Sultanpur

gurugram

A six-feet-long spectacled cobra was rescued by officials of wildlife department from a house in Haryana’s Sultanpur, 15km from Gurugram, on Monday morning.

The reptile, a male cobra weighing 3 kg, was rescued after the mother of two children, who were asleep, woke up to find a snake resting near her son’s pillow around 1am.

Manjali, 39, said she told her husband over phone that a snake had entered the bedroom. She asked him to reach home at the earliest. Her husband, a cab driver, was on his way home.

“My phone’s alarm had rung around 1am. I got up and switched on the lights. I was shocked to find a snake on my son’s pillow,” she said. The mother rushed out of the room and raised an alarm but none of the neighbours responded. “We live in the outskirts of the village and there are only four houses in the area,” said Manjali.

Her husband, Rajesh Kumar, returned home and called a few villagers for help. One of them shared the number of wildlife officials, following which he spoke with one of them and requested him to rush to his house, he said.

Kumar said he tried to move the snake but failed. “My wife was trembling with fear. We woke up my daughter and asked her to go to the drawing room. My son carefully rolled the quilt up, leaving the snake inside it. Our heartbeats stopped and we were unable to make any noise,” he said.

Anil Gandas, a city-based wildlife enthusiast, who led the rescue operation, said he took almost half-an-hour to reach the spot. “The reptile had coiled up inside the blanket. The snake did not move. I picked it up and placed it in a sack,” he said.

