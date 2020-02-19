Work on multi-purpose hall at Tau Devi Lal Stadium resumes, may be completed by year-end

gurugram

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 23:54 IST

Four years after the construction work on a multi-purpose hall started at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 38, the work may finally be over by the end of this year. In December 2019, the Haryana Sahari Vikas Pradhikaran(HSVP) started completing the work of the project that included the laying of the roof and the construction of other structures. “Construction of balance work of structure including the roof for the multi-purpose hall,” read a board installed by the HSVP at the site. The board mentioned six months as the time duration required for the completion of the work. The sports complex will include amenities such as an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a badminton court, a volleyball court, racing tracks, and a hostel for sports players, said officials.

The multi-purpose hall has seen a bumpy ride ever since the project started. The Haryana government had approved the project in September 2014, following which the HSVP had finalised a contractor in July 2015 and set a 15-month deadline. However, the construction work started only in June 2016. In December 2017, the stadium along with the project was handed over to Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). Sukhbir Singh, GMDA manager of Tau Devi Lal Stadium, said, “It was decided in 2017, that the HSVP will construct the structure of the multi-purpose hall, while GMDA will finish the interiors.”

According to the HSVP, after the completion of the hall, they will hand over the site to GMDA, which will work on the interiors. Shweta Sharma, executive engineer, GMDA, said, “We will be working on the interiors of the multi-purpose hall.” GMDA official said that they can’t specify as to when the interior of the project will be completed but are hopeful that the work will be completed by this year.