DASH diet for hypertension: Expert recommends 10 foods to help you control high blood pressure and manage heart health

Struggling with high blood pressure? It’s time to prioritise healthy changes to your lifestyle, including your diet. The DASH diet, an acronym for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension, is rich in vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and low-fat dairy, and proven to help manage hypertension or high blood pressure. 10 foods to add to your plate for hypertension(Freepik)

“The DASH diet highlights the consumption of whole, unprocessed foods that are packed with potassium, calcium, magnesium, fiber, and antioxidants. All these nutrients in combination help to ease the blood vessels, counteract sodium's effects on the body, and assist in keeping blood pressure at healthy levels. The diet primarily consists of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, lean protein, nuts, and low-fat dairy products, with the intake of foods high in salt, sugar, and saturated fat being restricted," Veena V, Chief Clinical Dietician, Aster Whitefield Hospital, tells Health Shots.

DASH diet: Best foods to control high blood pressure

Here's a detailed practical guide to 10 specific foods to add to your plate if you are dealing with or want to avoid hypertension:

1. Leafy green vegetables

This includes spinach, kale, swiss chard, and collards. Leafy vegetables are rich in potassium, fiber, and nitrates, which help in relaxing blood vessel walls and excreting sodium’s effect, says the dietician.

How to include? You may add them in omelets and smoothies.

How much to target? 1–2 cups cooked or 2–3 cups raw daily, integrated across meals.

2. Berries

Blueberries and strawberries in particular contain a lot of antioxidants that lead to the easy functioning of the blood vessels, says the dietician.

How to include? You may add them into greek yogurt and oatmeal.

How much to target? A handful (½–1 cup) daily as a snack, topping, or blended into yogurt, says Heart.org.

3. Bananas

This fruit is rich in potassium, which helps the kidney to excrete sodium and relaxes blood vessels. Including this may reduce blood pressure, says the US National Library of Medicine.

How to include? You can add these to shakes, smoothies, and toast.

How much to target? 1 medium-sized banana is good to go.

Caution: Those on blood pressure medications or with kidney disease may consult a doctor before taking extra potassium, says the National Library of Medicine.

4, Beets

These are the dietary sources of nitrates that convert to nitric oxide in the body that relaxes blood vessels and reduces blood pressure in short-term studies, according to the PubMed Central.

How to include? You may roast them or blend them into smoothies.

How much to target? ½–1 cup cooked beets or a small glass of low-salt beet juice a few times a week.

Caution: Consult a doctor before the intake of beets if already dealing with health issues, says the National Library of Medicine.

5. Legumes

These include beans, lentils, and chickpeas. They are high in fiber, plant protein, potassium, and magnesium. These all together support good heart health.

How much to target? Aim for 3–4 servings per week

How to include? You may add these to salads or toppings.

Caution: Consult a doctor if you have bloating or gas problems.

6. Whole grains

These include oats, barley, and brown rice. This has soluble fiber, which is very much heart-friendly due to its ability to promote a healthy weight, which is important for heart health.

How much to target? Replace refined grains with 3–6 servings daily depending on calorie needs, says the National Library of Medicine.

How to eat? You may use oats for breakfast and barley for salad.

7. Low-fat dairy

Dairy products are an important source of calcium and protein that is linked to lower blood pressure.

How much to target? 2-3 servings daily.

How to eat? Add them as a topping on salad, or add yogurt with berries.

Caution: Those with a lactose intolerance must consult their doctor to avoid stomach-related issues.

8. Nuts and seeds

These provide unsaturated fats, magnesium, fiber, and plant protein in a very small quantity. All of these help in improving lipid profile.

How much to target? A small quantity.

How to eat: You may eat these as a snack or as a topping on your salad or smoothies.

Caution: People with allergies must watch out for the amount to intake and consult their doctor before consuming nuts, says ScienceDirect.

9. Fatty fish

These are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which help in lowering blood pressure and have anti-inflammatory and triglyceride-lowering effects.

Caution: Patients with diabetes or allergies to fish should avoid its intake, says ScienceDirect. Whereas, Regular use of fish oil supplements might be a risk factor for atrial fibrillation and stroke among the general population, says BMJ Journals.

10. Olive oil and avocado

Replacing saturated fats (butter, lard) with monounsaturated fats improves lipid profiles and is consistent with DASH-like and Mediterranean patterns that reduce cardiovascular risk. Olive oil also supports endothelial health.

How much to target? Use modest amounts for cooking and dressings

How to eat? You can use this as a dressing on salads.

Caution: If we repeatedly use olive oil for frying foods for a long time, there could be a risk of forming some toxic elements like acrolein (which can be harmful to health after food intake). So it should not be used for frying foods for a long time, says the International Journal of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Analysis.

Practical tips to follow the DASH diet daily

As per dietician Veena V, adopting the DASH diet requires you to be consistent.

Cooking at home is a great way to have control over your salt intake.

Don't underestimate the importance of reading the ingredients list, as a lot of packaged foods are laden with sodium.

Planning the weekly menu helps you stay focused on your diet and not be dependent on already-made foods.

In case salt cravings are your problem, you should try to cut down on sodium slowly instead of getting rid of it altogether to make the change easier.

Opting for healthy snacks like fruits, nuts, yogurt, or roasted chana will keep you from overconsumption.

Moreover, keeping fit and relieving stress through activities such as yoga or walking will have the same positive effect on your health as the diet will.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

1. What is the DASH diet?

The DASH diet highlights the consumption of whole, unprocessed foods that are packed with potassium, calcium, magnesium, fiber, and antioxidants.

2. Who can follow the DASH diet?

It can be followed by everyone. But it is advisable to consult a doctor before beginning the dash diet.

3. What are the benefits of the DASH diet?

The benefits of DASH diet include lowering blood pressure, helping with weight loss, and improving blood sugar level.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)