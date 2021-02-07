IND USA
The cumulative number of healthcare workers and frontline workers vaccinated against Covid-19 is 58,03,617 till 6:40 pm on Sunday, as per the provisional report.(Bloomberg)
health

Health ministry says over 58 lakh healthcare, frontline workers received Covid-19 vaccine

India is now the third topmost country with the highest doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered after the US and the UK, it said.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 09:33 PM IST

The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated against coronavirus crossed the 58 lakh-mark on the twenty third day of the countrywide inoculation program, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

India is now the third topmost country with the highest doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered after the US and the UK, it said.

The ministry said 12 states reported vaccination activity on Sunday--Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Manipur, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tripura and Uttarakhand.

The cumulative number of healthcare workers and frontline workers vaccinated against Covid-19 is 58,03,617 till 6:40 pm on Sunday, as per the provisional report.

A total of 1,16,478 sessions have been held so far, it said, adding that 1,295 sessions were held till 6:40 pm on Sunday.

Out of the total cumulative coverage, 53,17,760 are healthcare workers and 4,85,857 frontline workers, the ministry said.

"A total of 28,059 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6:40 pm on Sunday. Of these, 12,978 were healthcare workers and 15,081 frontline workers,” it said, adding that final report will be completed by late in the night.

No adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) have been reported till 6:40 pm on Sunday.

The total 58,03,617 vaccinated beneficiaries include 3,79,042 from Bihar, 2,92,195 from Kerala, 3,88,476 from Karnataka, 3,42,016 from Madhya Pradesh, 4,73,480 from Maharashtra, 1,66,408 from Tamil Nadu, 1,09,589 from Delhi, 4,46,367 from Gujarat, 6,73,542 from Uttar Pradesh and 3,54,000 from West Bengal, according to the provisional report.

